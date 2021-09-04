Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Help... canot re install fs2020

    jlbelard
    Default Help... canot re install fs2020

    Could not start fs2020 today because it opened the microsoft page instead... tried to repair, spent an hour on the web trying to fix things to no avail
    Only choice was to reinstall
    The microsoft store says I own the procuct but install does not work
    I restated my Dell numerous times, signed out and up from MS store several times even tried a "wsreset" command without any success
    I finally start to install fs2020 on my other much less powerful computer and saw that there is a digital ownnership item which is needed, and it download the game right now
    Problem is: I cannot find this digital ownership thing on my 8-month old dedicated flightsim computer...
    Any idea short of spending quality time over the phone with Microsoft?
    Thanks in advance

    J-Louiis
    J-Louis Belard, 6 miles SW of KGAI
    Dell XPS,8930, I-7 9700, 32GB DD4,
    512 SSD, 2TB HD, 6GB GeForce GTX 1660
    g7rta
    Default

    Hi, yes you are a correct that Digital Ownership is required. You would normally download the standard version (doesn’t matter which version you bought) and also Digital Ownership. Both should be listed in the MS Store.
    Are you saying digital ownership is not showing in the store?

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
