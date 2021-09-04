Thread: Help... canot re install fs2020

Help... canot re install fs2020
Could not start fs2020 today because it opened the microsoft page instead... tried to repair, spent an hour on the web trying to fix things to no avail
Only choice was to reinstall
The microsoft store says I own the procuct but install does not work
I restated my Dell numerous times, signed out and up from MS store several times even tried a "wsreset" command without any success
I finally start to install fs2020 on my other much less powerful computer and saw that there is a digital ownnership item which is needed, and it download the game right now
Problem is: I cannot find this digital ownership thing on my 8-month old dedicated flightsim computer...
Any idea short of spending quality time over the phone with Microsoft?
Thanks in advance
J-Louiis
J-Louis Belard, 6 miles SW of KGAI
Dell XPS,8930, I-7 9700, 32GB DD4,
512 SSD, 2TB HD, 6GB GeForce GTX 1660
