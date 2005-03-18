Good morning

During the last couple of months, Excellence VPA has grown and there has been a lot of activity. Over 1000 hours and 300'000 miles have been flown by Excellence pilots. Excellence is the perfect VA for those wishing to fly where and when they want with no fixed schedule. If you haven't yet, check out our promo video:

https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/517748309

It is with great pleasure and excitement that we are now announcing our next event. Summer is here. This is the perfect opportunity to operate the true biz ops madness with the help of our two in house real life flight dispatchers who will challenge us all! This event will be as real as it can get!



We are also very excited to launch our revised livery on the event day. Those participating will get an exclusive first look at the new CJ4 livery crafted by our talented Mathis EVP3.

If you are not yet a member of Excellence but would like to participate in this thrilling event, you are very welcome to join. Welcome aboard!

https://excellencevpa.eu/
[email protected]