Thread: My thoughts on the name "MSFS"

Some people may find it strange there was never a suffix number given to the new simulator, but if you think about it this way, it sort of makes sense:
When Windows 10 came out, Microsoft announced that it would be the last change of a "head number". In other words, no Windows 11 will probably ever exist, because all subsequent OS updates will be done as a sub-number change, within the Windows 10 format. Example: Version "21H1", Build "19043.985". So no need to ever move up from Windows 10.
Well, I'm guessing their thinking was the same with Flight Simulator. All subsequent updates will be given version numbers within the name "MSFS", so no need to ever have an FS11, 12, etc. They could have called it FS11, as that's the next natural number above FSX, but they didn't necessarily have to, if they felt that this sim is the one to end all sims, minus the continuous updates.
Just a theory, and I know some say that this is a tired old topic that doesn't need to be discussed again, but since I offered hypotheses instead of complaining about it, I figured maybe the admins wouldn't mind one more time.
