Thread: My thoughts on AS-XGS1

After accessing MSFS, I noticed every plane seemed to have the same registration characters by default. So it made me wonder... what exactly does"AS-XGS1" stand for? If someone knows, please tell me, I'd be curious.
If not, I have a theory:
The letters "AS" do not correspond to any country's official code (according to Wikipedia), so I think the prefix "AS" stands for Asobo. "X" I have no idea. "S" might stand for simulator, and "1" maybe stands for the first iteration of the sim when it was introduced, and all planes were defaulted with that registration sequence.
I'm probably wrong... but just fun to take a wild guess and see if I'm even close.
