I'm using the screen recorder software "Bandicam" just to create a FPS overlay on the screen, without actually recording my goings-on.

I don't know how accurate this method is, but it's the only choice I have for the time being.

In a certain location I was getting 45 fps with my plane sitting idle on the runway. I opened up the stock VFR map using the top menu bar, and undocked it onto my 2nd screen. My framerates climbed to 60 fps. Is this real, or a false high caused by a window being placed in a 2nd screen? Is it really increasing the framerate? Has anyone else done this and noticed a difference in the displayed value?

If that's all I have to do to get 15 extra FPS for free, jeez I'll take it and I'm not complaining. However, if it's nothing more than a false high and a placebo effect, then what a tease.

What do you think? Thanks.