Hi Everybody,

Tonight's flight was from Chicago (KMDW) to Minneapolis-St. Paul (KMSP). It was a bumpy flight the entire ride, it was so bad there was no in-flight service along the way.

All in all Zibo ran great. There seems to be an issue with Window Heat indicators and a minor issue with the speed tape.

I may lower the bloom down just a bit.

Hope you enjoyed the ride along.