Thread: Nothing But Trouble After May 25 Update!

    Nothing But Trouble After May 25 Update!

    I had two months of CTD-free aviation bliss until May 25, and installation of the last putative "update." Now, I can't open anything in Alaska, and about half of my other attempts to open the sim result in CTDs -- regardless of weather, location, aircraft.

    Why is it that the Adobo people cannot learn to leave the well enough alone? Or, barring that, why can't they pre-test and promulgate a bug-free update that does not render the sim totally unusable?

    This is technically a question: What can I do?

    (Yeah, I know: Reinstall! But I have no reason to believe that would fix whatever problem they have introduced.)
    One question... Do you have any add-ons in your Community folder?

    It's well documented that older add-ons can cause problems for latest updates. Only add-ons I have are ORBX scenery and FSUIPC7 and also a few repaints.

    The add-ons that directly effect aircraft etc. can be troublesome until a updated add-on can be obtained.

    Try moving any add-ons out of the Community folder and restart your computer/sim.

    I agree with your belief...the last thing you want to do is reinstall the sim since it worked OK before.
