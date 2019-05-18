Thread: Nothing But Trouble After May 25 Update!

One question... Do you have any add-ons in your Community folder?
It's well documented that older add-ons can cause problems for latest updates. Only add-ons I have are ORBX scenery and FSUIPC7 and also a few repaints.
The add-ons that directly effect aircraft etc. can be troublesome until a updated add-on can be obtained.
Try moving any add-ons out of the Community folder and restart your computer/sim.
I agree with your belief...the last thing you want to do is reinstall the sim since it worked OK before.
