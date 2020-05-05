Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Airport Name Issue

    Question Airport Name Issue

    I recently purchased Fly Tampa's Tampa International airport, nice. However I have a issue that's driving me nuts. So I go to my FSX select airport and select KTPA ( Tampa International ) however when I then move to the opening screen to go to fly in the airport name area the name appears "Ignore", not Tampa Intl.. But when I go to fly, yes it's Tampa International, that's the good news. So I did check in select airport and what do you know there is an airport designated ZTPA, Ignore. I tried everything to fix the issue, then I checked Tampa file to the newly purchased airport and in the scenery file there is a file called ZTPA_APEX_FLYTAMPA.BGL and there is a file called KTPA_ADEX_FLYTAMPA.BGL. Is the ZTPA file causing the incorrect name issue? Frustrated. . .
    I'd be willing to bet it should be TPA APEX FLYTAMPA.BGL or maybe KTPA APEX FLYTAMPA.BGL
