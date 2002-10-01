Oakland Airport KOAK operates commercial jets on 29 and GA on 27R and 27L with odd operations on 33.

FSX ATC always gives me 29 in small GA aircraft. There doesn't seem to be a way to override this. Landing at 29 is not only unrealistic (not as real as it gets ) and also has a monstrous long taxi to parking.

When I asked for ILS27R, I got it, but then "circle to land runway 29".

Any suggestions on how I can land 27R? Should I just go for it and see if they yell at me?

Aside: When I was learning to fly in OAK, back in the 1980/90s, if you parked out at the "old tees", you could request to make a low approach 27R, landing 33. I experienced this with my instructor flying the plane. I don't know if they still do it, nor am I sure I would have ever tried it.

Tnx,
Ed