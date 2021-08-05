I know someone has probably already asked this question but I just don't have the patience to spend 2 hours scouring all the posts. I have Prepar 3d and FSX on my 250 GB SSD and I now have only 18 GB space left and since I don't fly FSX very much anymore, but I don't want to uninstall it either, I wonder if there is a safe way of moving FSX over to D drive. I feel that it will still run ok on an old fashioned HDD. Just want to see if any of you have some advice on how to do this. I have Windows 10 Home. My FSX has around 34 GB being used.