Thread: Best Hardware setup

There is some very important information missing from your question. What monitor and screen resolution do you plan to use? My recommendations would be very different if you have a 1080p monitor than for a 4K monitor. What settings are you wanting to use? For example, you will notice very little difference in many settings on high vs ultra,
I don't think the advice to overclock is necessarily appropriate. I DON"T overclock, and I have had very few problems so far. Unlike many games, the computing demand remains very high constantly and for a very long time. Having a well ventilated case and good coolers is very important. keep in mind, you will probably experience little difference in flying MSFS at 30 fps and 60 fps. More than 60 fps is really of no benefit, I have my fps limited to 30 fps. I would rather have an enjoyable flight than extra frames at the cost of CTDs and problems.
At 1080p, you can probably run everything on ultra with an I5 8600K and a RTX 2080 super or RX6700xt. If you plan to run 4K, I would suggest an I9 or Ryzen™ 9 5900X paired with a RTX 3090 or a RX6900xt.
Fast memory helps, but avoid memory over 3200 speed. 32 gb of memory is plenty. Low latency is also helpful.
Get a really good large M.2 storage device! This is important.
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
Bookmarks