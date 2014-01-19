Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Best Hardware setup

  1. Today, 02:25 AM #1
    PhatAV8r's Avatar
    PhatAV8r
    PhatAV8r is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2021
    Location
    Shanghai, China
    Posts
    1

    Default Best Hardware setup

    MSFS 2020 has been out for nearly a year now…. I assume since I am just joining that there is some knowledge now of the computing needs for MSFS.

    I’m going to purchase a standalone computer dedicated to my flight simulator, so I’m asking what the specifications are that everyone would recommend.

    I saw a couple YouTube videos, they seemed to conflict each other. One guy says don’t worry about how many cores to your CPU, and to get a lower grade one that you can clock up. The other guys says get whatever is fastest and as updates to MSFS come, it will use the CPU more efficiently.

    So, what CPU do you recommend?

    i5, i7? Clock speed?
    Memory? 32G?
    Video card?
    Etc.

    probably a thread talks all of this, but I didn’t see it right off.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:36 AM #2
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    1,261

    Default

    There is some very important information missing from your question. What monitor and screen resolution do you plan to use? My recommendations would be very different if you have a 1080p monitor than for a 4K monitor. What settings are you wanting to use? For example, you will notice very little difference in many settings on high vs ultra,
    I don't think the advice to overclock is necessarily appropriate. I DON"T overclock, and I have had very few problems so far. Unlike many games, the computing demand remains very high constantly and for a very long time. Having a well ventilated case and good coolers is very important. keep in mind, you will probably experience little difference in flying MSFS at 30 fps and 60 fps. More than 60 fps is really of no benefit, I have my fps limited to 30 fps. I would rather have an enjoyable flight than extra frames at the cost of CTDs and problems.
    At 1080p, you can probably run everything on ultra with an I5 8600K and a RTX 2080 super or RX6700xt. If you plan to run 4K, I would suggest an I9 or Ryzen™ 9 5900X paired with a RTX 3090 or a RX6900xt.
    Fast memory helps, but avoid memory over 3200 speed. 32 gb of memory is plenty. Low latency is also helpful.
    Get a really good large M.2 storage device! This is important.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Building a New FSX Setup - What's the best of the Best add-ins?
    By paulrunge in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-19-2014, 06:24 PM
  2. Dual or Triple monitor setup vs. BIG (>50") LCD TV setup for FSX/X-Plane
    By FlyProf in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-16-2010, 04:37 AM
  3. How to setup a 2 monitor setup
    By LGA in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-01-2005, 04:57 PM
  4. Hardware setup for better fps
    By wheelow in forum FS2000
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-05-2003, 07:59 AM
  5. Any Hardware Conflicts With This Setup?
    By tjkotula in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 06-26-2002, 11:25 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules