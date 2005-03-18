Thread: Isle of Man textures

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Isle of Man textures

    Default Isle of Man textures

    Anyone else come across this? I haven't seen tiles like this since FSX

    https://youtu.be/OQrafnrabjo

    It appears to only happen on this small section. As you can see in the clip, it stops once I've flown over it & all is well again.


    Steve
    Default

    Yes, Gary at UK2000 is working on Ronaldsway for MSFS at the moment but it won't have background satellite images because of this tiling issue. It only happens in IOM for some reason and he's trying to get Asobo to fix it in a future update.

