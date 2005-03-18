Thread: Isle of Man textures

Anyone else come across this? I haven't seen tiles like this since FSX
https://youtu.be/OQrafnrabjo
It appears to only happen on this small section. As you can see in the clip, it stops once I've flown over it & all is well again.
Regards
Steve
Yes, Gary at UK2000 is working on Ronaldsway for MSFS at the moment but it won't have background satellite images because of this tiling issue. It only happens in IOM for some reason and he's trying to get Asobo to fix it in a future update.
