Thread: No boats or ships

  Today, 11:55 AM
    Miahflyer
    Exclamation No boats or ships

    Hi! I recently installed the AI BOATS file according to the author's instruction I place file "GAIST_MSFS_V1"in the community folder but no ships or boats
    could be found any where. Is there any other tips that I have missed to make it work. Spread some lights on this issue Please
    Many Thanks
  Today, 12:07 PM
    davidc2's Avatar
    davidc2
    Quote Originally Posted by Miahflyer
    Hi! I recently installed the AI BOATS file according to the author's instruction I place file "GAIST_MSFS_V1"in the community folder but no ships or boats
    could be found any where. Is there any other tips that I have missed to make it work. Spread some lights on this issue Please
    Many Thanks

    Where did you DL the file? (website)

    Is there a place to ask questions about the mod you installed?

    Have you emailed the author?
