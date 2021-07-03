Thread: No boats or ships

Originally Posted by Miahflyer
Hi! I recently installed the AI BOATS file according to the author's instruction I place file "GAIST_MSFS_V1"in the community folder but no ships or boats
could be found any where. Is there any other tips that I have missed to make it work. Spread some lights on this issue Please
Many Thanks
Where did you DL the file? (website)
Is there a place to ask questions about the mod you installed?
Have you emailed the author?
