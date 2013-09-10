Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Can You Create Your Own Checklists in FSX?

  1. Today, 04:39 PM #1
    JonBuck
    JonBuck is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2009
    Location
    Baltimore, MD. U.S.A.
    Posts
    118

    Arrow Can You Create Your Own Checklists in FSX?

    My question is this: can you make up our own checkklists and/or reference sheets in FSX? (I mean the ones you call up with Shift +F10.)

    If not, is it possible to edit the existing wordy ones down to essential items, like flap settings, approach speeds, etc?.

    JonB
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:26 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,349

    Default

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...and-References

    I am assuming that Shift+F10 brings up the kneeboard?
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Create your own OSM scenery
    By DominicS in forum Developers Corner
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-09-2013, 02:07 PM
  2. how you create your own flightplans for mrai installer
    By loperzok in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-08-2011, 08:58 PM
  3. Can you create your own AI traffic?
    By cm3web in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-02-2002, 01:07 PM
  4. How do you create your own textures for EOD?
    By troytrojan2000 in forum Scenery Design Archive
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-07-2001, 05:06 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules