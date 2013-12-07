I am unable to install FSX Gold on my Windows 8, 64 bit system. Previously I had the Demo version of FSX and uninstalled it with much effort as the uninstall didn't finish. Finally deleted the FSX folders, and removed any FSX stuff from the Registry.

I have tried this over and over again. Called MS and they won't help.

Also my system is a Alienware X51 from Dell. Plenty of speed, ram, and fairly high end video. Also the demo ran fine on the system.

My DVDs contain two for FSX and one for the Accelerator.

Thanks

Jay Beckham