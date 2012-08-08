Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: multiple monitor screen flicker/see through/missing parts

    I'm running x2 graphics cards, 1(1060 6gb) runs the main external views, the other (1050ti 4gb) runs the pilots instruments (on 1 large screen) and x2 separate views on smaller 21 n 24in monitors (x1 external and 1 flt eng panel) but since getting a replacement monitor for the flt eng panel and installing the England and germany north scenery (which I verified etc) every time I go to drag the separate views to their respective monitors they all go black n grey flickery/see through with a split at the horizon...... I've faffed about with the res on them all (the native res on the monitors are within the GPU limits) but still to no avail. It's an i7 2600s 24gb ram.
    any ideas if this could be an Orbx related issue? If I have to delete germany north and England to see if it would work when both are not on fsx, is there a way I can get away with not downloading them again as it took well over 6hrs to do each file (my internet is 'B'loody 'T'errible......)
    the bottom 2 screen photos with greenery in should be showing the 2 port engines of a lancaster (wireless ops view).....and the free flight screen is what happens after I've tried moving the screens about....

    thanks
