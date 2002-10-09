Thread: B737 Fuel Flow

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Default B737 Fuel Flow

    On the B737, the EICAS shows me the fuel in pounds on each of the three tanks, and an indication 'FF' for each engine.

    At idle, on the ground, N1 is 23.7 and FF is 0.9. At high thrust, (100% N1) FF is 14.5.

    Assuming that FF is Fuel Flow, what units are being displayed?

    Thanks
    I think it's N X 1,000 lbs per hour per engine. So at full thrust, that would be 14.5 thousand pounds of fuel per hour per engine.
