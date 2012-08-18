Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Lost tbm930

  1. Today, 06:52 PM #1
    jrdale210
    jrdale210 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2002
    Posts
    28

    Default Lost tbm930

    Since the last update I checked a few planes and they all seemed OK but I lost the panel for the TMB 930 and the next time I tried it there was no fuselage at all just a shadow on the ground--it has become a ghost plane. Anyone got an idea how to check an individual ASOBO installed plane and reload it without reloading the whole program?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:44 PM #2
    dogdish
    dogdish is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Posts
    1,182

    Default

    Possibly a repaint or mod in the Community folder not compatible, try moving any TBM add-ons out temporally and see if that fixes it.

    Or maybe a corrupt download. You could try going into Content, deleting it, then re download it.
    Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. TBM930 over Montréal
    By daspinall in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 05-25-2021, 03:08 AM
  2. Lost Luggage, now it's lost people??
    By InsyleM in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-18-2012, 10:03 AM
  3. Are the lost ruins really lost?
    By elcamino in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-14-2003, 08:57 PM
  4. lost planes lost site
    By 32lpe in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 06-11-2003, 05:07 AM
  5. lost planes, lost mountains
    By waqwa in forum FS2002
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 02-01-2002, 04:11 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules