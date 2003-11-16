Thread: ILS question

The Arrow autopilot doesn't have an APP mode, which is needed to capture the ILS glideslope. I'm not sure how it's landing at KJAX, unless the reduction in airspeed causes exactly the right descent rate to put you on the runway?
