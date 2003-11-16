Thread: ILS question

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    ILS question

    I have a question (or more, lol) about landing with ILS.

    At KJAX, using my Just Flight Piper Arrow, I can have ILS guide me down and land on runway 08. I take off from KHEG, fly to VOR "JA" and that lines me up with runway 08. I always fly at 1,000 AGL (I like looking at the scenery). A few miles out from KJAX, I intercept the ILS (hoping I am using the correct terminology) , the AC slows down, the landing gear extends and the AC glides itself down onto the runway.

    However, on other airports, using the same "technique" it may or may not work. I have the correct frequency (from Skyvector.com) dialed in, NAV 1 selected, get lined up, yet the AC may continue flying at the same altitude and nothing happens.

    Thoughts?
    Default

    The Arrow autopilot doesn't have an APP mode, which is needed to capture the ILS glideslope. I'm not sure how it's landing at KJAX, unless the reduction in airspeed causes exactly the right descent rate to put you on the runway?
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tiger1962
    The Arrow autopilot doesn't have an APP mode, which is needed to capture the ILS glideslope. I'm not sure how it's landing at KJAX, unless the reduction in airspeed causes exactly the right descent rate to put you on the runway?
    It does it on it's own, lol. I can sit back, enjoy the ride (in drone mode), and the AC will land.

    I had thought the reason you put down was part of the problem

    Thanks!
