Seychelles, officially the Republic of Seychelles, is an archipelagic island country in the Indian Ocean at the eastern edge of the Somali Sea. It consists of 115 islands. Its capital and largest city is Victoria which is located 1,500 kilometers east of mainland Africa. Other nearby island countries and territories include the Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, and the French overseas regions of Mayotte and Reunion to the south and Maldives and the Chagos Archipelago to the east. Its estimated population of 98,462 is the smallest population of any sovereign African country.
Seychelles was uninhabited prior to being encountered by Europeans in the 16th century. It faced competing French and British interests until coming under full British control in the late 18th century. Since proclaiming independence from the United Kingdom in 1976, it has developed from a largely agricultural society to a market-based diversified economy, characterized by rapidly rising service, public sector, and tourism activities.
Your mission is to fly from Seychelles (FSIA) to Praslin (FSPP) with any Canadian Xpress® freeware or payware propeller aircraft you have the rank to fly.
Join Canadian Xpress today in order to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:
Any Aerosoft Download Product from:
The June 2021 Monthly Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress pilots from June 1 until June 29th, 2021 so join Canadian Xpress today by visiting https://canadianxpress.ca .
*Canadian Xpress accepts 50% of your VATSIM, IVAO or other Virtual airline hours with no limits.
