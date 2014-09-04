Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Floating ship wakes

    xneptune
    Default Floating ship wakes

    My add on ship wakes on some vessels drift vertically like smoke. Any ideas??
    f16jockey_2
    Quote Originally Posted by xneptune
    ... on some vessels ...
    Please specify which ones.
    And the name of the wake effect, please.

    Wim
    mrzippy
    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...ip-wakes/page3
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
