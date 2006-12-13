Thread: Crackle and pop

Crackle and pop
If like me you start to suffer crackle and pop from the sound, don't buy another sound card like I did this week... go to the control panel, sound, speakers, advance and turn your sampling down..turn off audio enhancements and also turn spatial sound off too .... I have no idea why this has started happening, could it be more shoddy updates? I've turned it down to DVD quality 3 times in 24hrs, what is doing this any ideas?
Last edited by daspinall; Today at 10:18 AM.
