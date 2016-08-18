I'm not sure what to make of this, because it just suddenly appeared, and I've never seen it before.

Name: MSFS Missing File Error Notice.jpg Views: 4 Size: 29.0 KB

When I first open it up, it always asks if I want to install the Package dependency installer, and I always tell it no. After that, it always used to let me in. Now, it displays the "Package Installer" message, a second time, and then displays the above message pictured.

To the best of my knowledge, I haven't moved the .exe file. I can't even gain permission to access the folder that it resides in, so how could I have moved it?

Any suggestions as to what to do next? Obviously, the sim won't start, if it thinks this file is missing.

Thank you.