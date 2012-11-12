A couple of fictional repaints, I named the airline Liftmaster Manchester lol.

Click image for larger version.  Name: Airbuse A400M Liftmaster.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 55.7 KB  ID: 226389

Click image for larger version.  Name: Douglas DC-6 Liftmaster.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 29.5 KB  ID: 226390


Col.