Utter rudder problem
While taxiing the Diamond DA40 after landing today, I experienced serious rudder problems. I have Logitech rudder pedals. They've been working fine with other aircraft. I hadn't changed any settings. Is this a flight-model issue? I recall seeing a comment the other day from somebody who said they've had rudder troubles since the most recent MSFS update. Anyway, the plane taxiing like it was being piloted by somebody seriously DUI. It was very frustrating.
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
Bookmarks