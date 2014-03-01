I should have asked this years ago, but I have never understood how much to lean my mixture, and when; ditto altering the prop pitch.

Earlier today, I was in the Beechcraft Baron, which has controls for both. At c. 15,000, I just could not get it over about 130 knots. Increasing the mixture % decreased my speed. Does it matter if you're ascending, and the rate of ascent? (I'm guessing yes, but how much difference does it make?) Does altitude matter; that is, will the same mixture percentage at 15,000 result in a different speed at 20,000?

Are there instructional materials on all this?

Thanks all,

Mac6737