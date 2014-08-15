v1.1.2

Fixed - Glass in exterior models
Fixed - loadstations … Not defaulting to overweight !
Fixed - Pilot / Passenger & Bags switchable via Loadstation weight
Fixed - CDI and GS Needles back in Nav 1 & 2

Note that if you're using freeware liveries, the transponder details in the panel bitmap have changed so you need to copy and paste the BBS-BN2-PANEL2_ALB.PNG.DDS of the correct colour from one of the default liveries into your freeware livery folder.