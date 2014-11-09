Hi, even if I don't have too many add-ons in my Community folder (about 20 count as 'many'?), and have never had problems with it, I've just started using MS Addons Linker (as advised in this forum), just in case.

I'd much appreciate if someone could let me know:

1) Since I don't have any files anymore in the Community folder (only links instead), do I still need to disable as many as possible for a particular flight in order to increase loading speed?

2) For the same reason (no files, only links), do I still need to disable all of them before a MSFS update in order to prevent possible problems?

Thanks in advance, best regards.