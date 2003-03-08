Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Splashscreen - fullscreen?

  Today, 07:27 AM #1
    pomak249
    Hi Guys
    Is there any way of getting the dlgsplash screen to appear in fullscreen ? Kinda miffed by the little screen in the middle of my monitor?
    Cheers
    Mick
  Today, 08:22 AM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    Are you referring to the "original" dglsplash screen or one you you have made up?
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
