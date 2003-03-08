Thread: Splashscreen - fullscreen?

Hi Guys
Is there any way of getting the dlgsplash screen to appear in fullscreen ? Kinda miffed by the little screen in the middle of my monitor?
Cheers
Mick
Hi Guys
Is there any way of getting the dlgsplash screen to appear in fullscreen ? Kinda miffed by the little screen in the middle of my monitor?
Cheers
Mick
i5 4690 (350mhz) with Arctic Cooler, 8GB Corsair Vengeance 1600mhz, ASUS Rock H97 performance mobo, Gainward Windforce GTX 960 OC 2GB, Windows10 64bit, 256mb Crucial SSD, 500GB Seagate HDD.
Are you referring to the "original" dglsplash screen or one you you have made up?
Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers
No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
Bookmarks