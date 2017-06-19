A couple of days ago, I started MSFS as usual, selected the Cirrus SR22 and elected to fly KTMA Tifton to KMCN Macon - a seemingly straight forward flight.

I noticed that the PFD did not show the departure and arrival airports as normal, so I clicked the Flightplan button to see if I could enter the appropriate data. Instead of its usual format showing those airports, there was just ----/---- in the flightplan window. I was unable to enter any data there and the sim soon froze, so I shut it down via the Task Manager.

A restart produced the same result, and the following day, I repeated the exercise with the same result. I was able subsequently to complete a flight using another aircraft (Beech G36) and its PFD functioned normally.

Heeding advice frequently suggested for problems, I removed the Community folder and restarted the SR22. Frustratingly the same failure.

Today, I tried the SR22, with the Community folder restored to its usual place and the SR22 now shows the flightplan in its PFD correctly.

Any suggestions as to what may have caused the failure?