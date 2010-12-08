Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Leprechaun Leisure

  1. Today, 05:10 PM #1
    ColR1948's Avatar
    ColR1948
    ColR1948 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Manchester UK
    Posts
    2,889

    Default Leprechaun Leisure

    A new Irish holiday airline lol. Boeing 733.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Lep Leisure B733 2.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 49.0 KB  ID: 226365

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Lep Leisure B733 3.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 55.5 KB  ID: 226366

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Lep Leisure B733 4.png  Views: 0  Size: 368.0 KB  ID: 226367

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Boeing-737 200 Leprechaun Leisure 1.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 46.2 KB  ID: 226368
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:37 PM #2
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    17,627

    Default

    Nice idea for an airline Col. Great work on the paint, especially the tail art. I suppose you will get a lot of passengers from those that believe in the little fellows.
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:40 PM #3
    ColR1948's Avatar
    ColR1948
    ColR1948 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Manchester UK
    Posts
    2,889

    Default

    Thank you Larry, I have done a few more but not posted in a while.

    https://imageshack.com/a/xj7l/1

    Col.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Retro(ish) 1993 Leisure International Airways Flight // Manchester to Montego Bay
    By andrewclaridge in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 08-12-2010, 11:05 AM
  2. Leisure
    By flyerBoy in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-24-2005, 12:13 AM
  3. 441 Leisure Ride TKPK to TNCM
    By crosswind_ in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 05-21-2004, 03:54 PM
  4. Leisure 767 Intl
    By MIKEYORCHIE in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-19-2003, 12:45 PM
  5. * Anybody remember AirUK Leisure? *
    By foggy in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 07-12-2002, 08:10 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules