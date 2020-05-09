Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Blackbox BN-2 Islander update 1.1.0 released

    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    Default Blackbox BN-2 Islander update 1.1.0 released

    Blackbox BN-2 Islander update released:

    v1.1.0

    CHANGED - Load stations reworked for Individual seat positions.
    CHANGED - Yoke Visibility Switches removed and remapped to Yoke Boss.
    ADDED - Paint Kit supplied via BBS Website.
    FIXED - TXPDR - #4 dial reversed.
    FIXED - TXPRD - stdby. ident knob etc
    TXPDR - code now accepted by ATC
    FIXED - flashing glass around storm window and sunblind’s
    FIXED - spurious "TO" marks from quadrant
    CHANGED - Reworked ASI Scale and Markers
    CHANGED - Altimeters now "Dual Scale" Baro reads in MB and InHg.
    ADDED - Independent Baro adjustment for main and backup Altimeters.
    FIXED - Normal Operating Airspeed on placard
    FIXED - OAT Gauge remapped and tuned.
    ADDED - Cameras CFG reworked
    ADDED - working HOBBS gauge.
    FIXED - smoothed nose polys
    FIXED - dials Emissive texture mismatch fixed.
    ADDED - ATC VOICE Aircraft Type fixed Now says "Britten Norman Islander”.
    FIXED - missing TBI Ball
    ADDED - Curly cable animation.
    FIXED - DME fully working independently tuneable kn62 on NAV 3
    ADDED - Icing effects
    FIXED - GNS530 unit is now on Avionics Master.
    FIXED - squared gauge holes on backup panel smoothed.
    ADDED - Windshield De Icing
    ADDED - Automatic Baro setting on Sim load.
    FIXED - rudder trim now fully operable
    FIXED - Clock hour hand
    IMPROVED - Prop Inertia
    Improved - Adverse Roll with Rudder / Trim
    Changed - Parking Codes, now only "RAMP”
    g7rta
    g7rta
    Thanks Tim.
    I’m a sucker for addon aircraft but I managed to resist this one after watching some poor reviews on YouTube.
    However... I might be tempted now 😀

    Regards
    Steve
