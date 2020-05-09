Thread: Blackbox BN-2 Islander update 1.1.0 released

Blackbox BN-2 Islander update 1.1.0 released
Blackbox BN-2 Islander update released:
v1.1.0
CHANGED - Load stations reworked for Individual seat positions.
CHANGED - Yoke Visibility Switches removed and remapped to Yoke Boss.
ADDED - Paint Kit supplied via BBS Website.
FIXED - TXPDR - #4 dial reversed.
FIXED - TXPRD - stdby. ident knob etc
TXPDR - code now accepted by ATC
FIXED - flashing glass around storm window and sunblind’s
FIXED - spurious "TO" marks from quadrant
CHANGED - Reworked ASI Scale and Markers
CHANGED - Altimeters now "Dual Scale" Baro reads in MB and InHg.
ADDED - Independent Baro adjustment for main and backup Altimeters.
FIXED - Normal Operating Airspeed on placard
FIXED - OAT Gauge remapped and tuned.
ADDED - Cameras CFG reworked
ADDED - working HOBBS gauge.
FIXED - smoothed nose polys
FIXED - dials Emissive texture mismatch fixed.
ADDED - ATC VOICE Aircraft Type fixed Now says "Britten Norman Islander”.
FIXED - missing TBI Ball
ADDED - Curly cable animation.
FIXED - DME fully working independently tuneable kn62 on NAV 3
ADDED - Icing effects
FIXED - GNS530 unit is now on Avionics Master.
FIXED - squared gauge holes on backup panel smoothed.
ADDED - Windshield De Icing
ADDED - Automatic Baro setting on Sim load.
FIXED - rudder trim now fully operable
FIXED - Clock hour hand
IMPROVED - Prop Inertia
Improved - Adverse Roll with Rudder / Trim
Changed - Parking Codes, now only "RAMP”
