Here is Yverdon-les-Bains airport created by Antoine DelacrÃ©taz.

Yverdon-Les-Bains aerodrome is an airport in Switzerland located to the south-west of Yverdon-les-Bains.

Founded in 1935, the Air-Club of Yverdon-les Bains saw the site of the aerodrome grow little by little to offer since the year 2000 a hard runway of 870 meters located alongside a runway budding.

Flight initiations are regularly organized on planes and gliders.
