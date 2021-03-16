Thread: MSFS 2020 not boot up after UPDATE 4 or CRJ 550/700 v 1.0.3.0

Have you removed the mod, rebooted and then tried running without it?
Originally Posted by ecorry
My msfs 2020 suddenly will not boot into the "welcome" screen for use. i installed from the store the latest update and then UPDATED Aerosoft
's CRJ 550/700 to v1.0.3.0! the sim will initiate and then load through setting the welcome scene and then poof off! the intervention of the update and subsequent crj update was the last action that i took Please help in anyone has had this problem?
Win 10 pro (updated) 32 GB ram; AMD radeon RX 5700 xt 32 ddr3 ram; intel i7; SST 2T
Windows 10 Pro, 32 gigs DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660, Intel I7 10700 running at 3.8, with Noctua NH-L9x65, Premium Low-Profile CPU Cooler
Bookmarks