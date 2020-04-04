Thread: OpenXR VR problem

OpenXR VR problem
I mentioned this here a few weeks back that I thought OpenXR is a problem for VR in MSFS, now it looks like the big guns have come round to my way of thinking and about bloody time!!!!!!! They need to look at windows mixed reality portal too!!
"The patch introduces a number of changes to navigation, weather, and planes, and of course makes a number of bug fixes to the game and its editors. There's also a warning that VR users may experience crashes when exiting VR mode: Developers aren't completely certain why but suspect that OpenXR preview runtime v106 might play a role, so if you run into the problem, revert to the v105 runtime and see what that does for you. The full patch notes are up at"
Last edited by daspinall; Today at 09:48 AM.
