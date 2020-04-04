Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: OpenXR VR problem

  1. Today, 09:45 AM #1
    daspinall's Avatar
    daspinall
    daspinall is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    896
    Blog Entries
    10

    Default OpenXR VR problem

    I mentioned this here a few weeks back that I thought OpenXR is a problem for VR in MSFS, now it looks like the big guns have come round to my way of thinking and about bloody time!!!!!!! They need to look at windows mixed reality portal too!!

    "The patch introduces a number of changes to navigation, weather, and planes, and of course makes a number of bug fixes to the game and its editors. There's also a warning that VR users may experience crashes when exiting VR mode: Developers aren't completely certain why but suspect that OpenXR preview runtime v106 might play a role, so if you run into the problem, revert to the v105 runtime and see what that does for you. The full patch notes are up at"
    Last edited by daspinall; Today at 09:48 AM.
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz *Overclocked*
    Corsair 240mm H100i ELITE CAPELLIX RGB Intel/AMD CPU Liquid Cooler
    Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB 32GB 3600MHz *Overclocked*
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP *Overclocked*
    850W PSU
    HP Reverb G2
    CH Eclipse Yoke
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:05 AM #2
    nwanerka
    nwanerka is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    21

    Default

    Daspinall, do you mind if I pick your brain about using vr oculus quest 2 and msfs2020?

    So I just picked up an oculus quest 2 to use in msfs2020. I won't bore you with all the particulars but my computer is definitely up to speed as it's brand new and I made sure to buy it specifically for Microsoft light simulator. I normally fly with all the Logitech sacks equipment on a 65" curve TV, But I have all the particulars like the yoke petals throttle instrument panel auto pilot panel, 6 logitech 3" flight screens (just like a 6 pack in my Cessna 172, also a Garmin GNS530. So I'm not completely an idiot. I know how to fly as I fly A Cessna 172 now in real life, Plus I'm one of the originals where I even pre ordered msfs2020 And have been using it since day 1. Normally not using VR everything works great. I have an occasional Issue but nothing like what other people are reporting so I'm one of the lucky ones. I will spend hours flying I love it.
    So here's my problem, I got the oculus quest 2, But didn't spend the $90 for the name brand link cord, Went on to Amazon and got an aftermarket $30 link chord that says it's made for the oculus quest 2. My problem is if freezes up, When I look to the left or right it's a black screen and then finally fills in but that's only when I'm able to actually fly. Last night I spent an hour and a 1/2 just getting a 20 minute flight.. When it does work it's amazing I actually feel like I'm in my plane so I'm saving a lot of money by not constantly refuelling my real plane lol. My question is what am I doing wrong why is it not running smooth? I played with the vr settings in Microsoft flight simulator, I have it plugged in to the USB 3.0 port. But even that sometimes will just disconnect and reconnect. I was in the middle of a flight and it just disconnected from the computer and within a second it reconnected but I had to of course hit all the different things to get it back into the simulator and by that time if I'm not on autopilot it's probably going to crash plane lol.
    I have noticed when I click out of VR it does crash the whole program also so I figured I just won't click out of it.

    But can you give me some tips and tricks on what settings I should have the VR on in Microsoft lights simulator and is there anything else I should be doing in the actual oculus.
    So I note I have the oculus quest 2, the 64 GB one not the 256 GB one. Did not know if that makes a difference as I am only using it for msfs2020.

    Thank you in advance for any help that you can give me I'm really hoping that you have some good suggestions as when it did work it was wonderful

    Sent from my SM-G986U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:12 AM #3
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    1,157

    Default

    Hi Nick, what’s it like if you use the Quest 2 without a cable at all? You can now use the “air link” (see settings/experimental features within the Q2)
    Might be worth trying. It works best if you’re near your router though & your pc is connected via an Ethernet cable.

    What I will suggest though... go into flight sim”s graphics settings page (PC / non-VR) and reduce everything to the minimums (or at least low)
    You will find that VR will work much better. Also keep rendering down to no more than 100 (70 or 80 should be good) as this is a huge FPS killer.
    Although I too have just bought a Quest 2, I use a Reverb G2 which works brilliantly.. but I still keep my non-vr settings on low etc

    Regards
    Steve
    Last edited by g7rta; Today at 11:15 AM.
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:36 AM #4
    nwanerka
    nwanerka is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    21

    Default

    As I said I was brand new to the whole VRI did not know that I can do it wirelessly to my computer without the link cord. You are a genius my friend and my new personal hero lol. I do have my computer hooked up with an ethernet cord and and My business is doing electrical contracting and all the voltage work including home networks so I will simply add a wireless access point to my home network in my Home Office. I tell people all the time never add a Wi-Fi extender that they're craft but an access point is really a hard wire from your router to an access point That's on the other side of the house that will send out a Wi-Fi signal.
    Sorry for the little Wi-Fi home network lesson lol, But being that is my business I Ran network wires everywhere so I definitely have 2 or 3 in my Home Office that are still available as I ran 4 network wires per Room like a mad man. I know it's a little excessive.
    I cannot wait to get home today and Try to connect it to my computer wirelessly. Some of my settings are off and higher than what you suggested so I'll definitely try that too.
    I am 41 years old and I feel like a kid on Christmas and I can't wait to get home, wake up Christmas morning lol and Try these settings and wirelessly because when it did work it truly was amazing. I was looking all around including even the back seed and for a moment i panicked because I Did not see my 13 year old daughter sitting in the back seat and figured maybe I forgot her at the airport lol.
    This next part might seem really stupid and/or funny but I put a fan head height blowing so when I stick my head out the VR window of the plane I have a fan blowing on me lol It's actually kind of cool and refreshing but to look all around inside and out of the plane and just fly in general. The only thing I don't like is when I go to hit the controls on my multi panel or garmin 530 I really have to have muscle memory on exactly what button and where they are. But I guess that's good because it really trains you to be a better pilot but when I say it felt like I was in my own sesna flying out of Flagler airport here in Florida, It really felt that way. Thank you for all your help I will definitely report back and let you know how it goes

    Sent from my SM-G986U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:49 AM #5
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    1,157

    Default

    Not a problem. I too get very excited when it comes to VR & flight sim etc LOL
    I believe “air link” was only added to the Quest 2 recently. There are plenty of YouTube videos about it, like this one...
    https://youtu.be/cHfCJ5huGzA
    One thing to mention.. the Q2 needs to be on 5ghz rather than 2.4ghz (but I’m sure you’ll have already guessed that)

    You’ll have noticed that when you add VR to MSFS, you get two graphics settings pages... VR and PC.
    It’s the PC settings that you want to reduce completely.
    Happy flying


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Problem in VR
    By dcoffey99 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 03-20-2021, 08:28 AM
  2. Get a somewhat useful VR mode using PiMax 8K VR headset with XP1150 Vulkan.
    By flytv1 in forum X-Plane
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-04-2020, 05:10 PM
  3. Neat VR Flight Sim device
    By RyanbATC in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-16-2007, 03:09 AM
  4. VR Cockpit doesn't scroll?
    By Skellington in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-04-2002, 03:55 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules