I am trying to manually fly the A320neo. I find the elevator control heavy, sluggish, slow to respond. I do not have this problem with any other aircraft. I know that there was a patch issued last year to fix elevator problems in airliners but, to the best of my knowledge, this has been applied as I am running the current version of MSFS. I am following lessons in FS Academy Jetliner so cannot swap to another version of the A320. Anyone have any suggestions to help?