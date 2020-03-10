How can I slew the camera around in showcase view...
With a few simple keystrokes? I've researched the MSFS camera online, I'm overwhelmed by all the commands, and frankly, I don't want to learn all that stuff; I just want to fly. But I like to share screenshots taken in showcase view. Unfortunately, when I open showcase view, the camera will at times be pointed in the opposite direction of whatever I want to show. For example, say I'm flying over (or alongside) the Matterhorn, off my right wing. I open showcase, and instead pointing at the left side of the plane with the Matterhorn in the background, the camera's pointed at the plane's right side. What keyboard keys can I use to move the camera around to the left side of the plane and the view I want to share?
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
Bookmarks