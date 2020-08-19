I tried to follow some directions for updating the Daher Turbo and also a couple of Garmin GPS's. I screwed up and now the Daher doesn't show up (it's invisible! just like Wonder Woman's plane) and the Garmin don't show up in any plane that uses the model that I screwed up.

Question - Is it possible to re-install MSFS? I downloaded it from a Microsoft sight.

Thanks,
Gary