Thread: To fellows FRAPS users

Since the update, FRAPS does not seem to work anymore, I am missing the info on the upper left corner of my screen...
Do fellows FRAPS users experience the same?
Or am I the only one?
Thanks in advance for your input
J-Louis
J-Louis Belard, 6 miles SW of KGAI
Dell XPS,8930, I-7 9700, 32GB DD4,
512 SSD, 2TB HD, 6GB GeForce GTX 1660
It did not work for 2 days and now it works... go figure!
One of the mysteries with computers
J-Louis
