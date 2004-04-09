Thread: To fellows FRAPS users

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Since the update, FRAPS does not seem to work anymore, I am missing the info on the upper left corner of my screen...
    Do fellows FRAPS users experience the same?
    Or am I the only one?
    Thanks in advance for your input

    J-Louis
    J-Louis Belard, 6 miles SW of KGAI
    Dell XPS,8930, I-7 9700, 32GB DD4,
    512 SSD, 2TB HD, 6GB GeForce GTX 1660
    Default Fraps is back and running...

    It did not work for 2 days and now it works... go figure!
    One of the mysteries with computers

    J-Louis
    J-Louis Belard, 6 miles SW of KGAI
    Dell XPS,8930, I-7 9700, 32GB DD4,
    512 SSD, 2TB HD, 6GB GeForce GTX 1660
