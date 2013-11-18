Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Trees

  1. Today, 12:55 PM #1
    collltip
    collltip is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    UK
    Posts
    35

    Default Trees

    Been flying in France.The trees are much better than those in the English scenery.There are few conifers.You can imagine you are flying over England.Secondly,surely they can stop the static aircraft jumping up and down like looney leverets.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:48 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,872

    Default

    Bijan's 4 seasons pack fixes the trees problem globally, and he updates it free of charge at least once a month so far:
    https://secure.simmarket.com/bijan-h...for-msfs.phtml
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. trees trees and still more trees
    By flyingrailman in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-25-2016, 02:24 PM
  2. Trees, Trees, Trees, too many damn trees...
    By P3_Super_Bee in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-18-2013, 11:38 AM
  3. Rain, Mud, trees, pylons and yet more trees!!
    By nicksnook in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 10-08-2013, 01:42 PM
  4. Black Squares Around Trees
    By shakr in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-16-2002, 11:55 AM
  5. Where can I find Gerrish Gray's Trees?
    By Aerolee in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-29-2001, 12:51 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules