Thread: Trees

Been flying in France.The trees are much better than those in the English scenery.There are few conifers.You can imagine you are flying over England.Secondly,surely they can stop the static aircraft jumping up and down like looney leverets.
Bijan's 4 seasons pack fixes the trees problem globally, and he updates it free of charge at least once a month so far:
https://secure.simmarket.com/bijan-h...for-msfs.phtml
