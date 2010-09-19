Thread: Want a new GPU? Check your local Police auction

Results 1 to 1 of 1

    Default Want a new GPU? Check your local Police auction

    Police in Birmingham, UK, searching for a cannabis farm found this instead:

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-englan...ngham-57280115

    Click image for larger version.  Name: _118708511_bitcoinwmp2.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 146.1 KB  ID: 226348
    Last edited by tiger1962; Today at 07:11 AM.
