I'm in need, I think, of a quick education about how the new/replacement panel for Mr. Zhyhulskiy's IL-76 of 2012 is set up. The file in question is Il76-78zh. I've been able to install the aircraft and the panel although about 20% of the gauges are still missing. What is of interest about this thing is there was a msg in the install section for the panel warning that the autopilot flight director could NOT be activated not even once (their words) while in VC mode or it would cease to work. They did not mention ground support equipment and ladders would also show up around the aircraft while it was in the air. Not a problem. Just don't activate the AP while in VC mode, right? Activate it instead in 2D mode and discover it works that way in 2D as well.

The sounds are excellent in this download, and the textures are OK considering they are for FS2004 and I'm using it in FSX. But I wanted to warn anyone who is contemplating installing this download they are in for a bit of frustration if they pursue trying to understand what's going on here. The English is stilted, which I understand all things considered, but the outcome being the same in 2D and VC is not what's in the instructions as noted above. I would be a shame to lose this from the sim but on the other hand this is a hobby, not something that's supposed to drive you up a wall trying to understand.