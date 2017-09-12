Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: AI aircraft speed question

  Today, 01:53 PM #1
    ColR1948
    ColR1948
    ColR1948
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Manchester UK
    Posts
    2,881

    Default AI aircraft speed question

    Something that I have always wondered about, whenever I view an AI aircraft in flight and press Ctrl Z the KIAS is always 0.0
    Now if I view an aircraft I'm flying in spot view the KIAS shows up.

    I have Traffic View Board installed and I can see the AI aircraft speed in that but just wondered if there was a tweak to enable it with Ctrl Z

    Col.
  Today, 03:06 PM #2
    defaid
    defaid
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Near EGCW
    Posts
    115

    Default

    I'm sure I've noticed the same thing but when I tried to recreate it, I got AI airspeed in Shift+Z. It shows correctly with Ctrl+W and through a double-click in Traffic Tools Explorer.

    I'm certain though...

    Is there a setting that causes Shift+Z to show the user plane's speed rather than AI? For AI does Shift+Z still show cruise altitude? If you're cruising, do you see a speed if you Ctrl+W to en route AI?

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 131.7 KB  ID: 226337

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 85.7 KB  ID: 226338
