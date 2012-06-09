Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Beechcraft Baron Autopilot help.

  1. Today, 09:48 AM #1
    martin734
    martin734 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Posts
    1

    Default Beechcraft Baron Autopilot help.

    Hi, I am having trouble flying the FSX Baron VOR to VOR on autopilot. I have looked at various threads on here and on the FSX learning centre, I thought I was doing things right, but I just cannot get the autopilot to fly to the VOR. This is what I am doing;

    1 Set VOR frequency into nav 1 & nav 2 radio and ADF
    2 Set yellow Omnibearing selector needle in the HSI dial to the radial I want to fly.
    3 Set Nav/GPS switch to Nav.
    4 Take off and steer towards the VOR on the radial I want.
    5 Turn on autopilot and select Nav.

    At this point everything looks ok but after a couple of minutes the aircraft is no longer heading towards the VOR, for some reason the autopilot simply won't fly the plane to the VOR, what am I doing wrong please? As I have said, the learning centre and the other threads here aren't much help to me, I don't seem to understand them correctly. I need a simple, straightforward step-by-step idiot's guide to VOR to VOR autopilot flying on the Baron, please help.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:09 AM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,341

    Default

    I have never done VOR to VOR using the A/P, but my question would be...is your audio panel set to hear the NAV1 or NAV2 audio and do you hear the MORSE code coming from the VOR you are flying to? I guess what I'm getting to is "are you in range of the destination VOR"?

    Maybe some help in this older topic!https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...lot-help/page2
    Last edited by mrzippy; Today at 10:12 AM.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Need help on "Beechcraft Baron 58 Damage Mod version 1.0"
    By Beechbum1 in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 09-06-2012, 06:48 PM
  2. Help modifying Ziggy's Beechcraft Baron 58 TC to use Garmin 1000
    By WingRider49 in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-21-2012, 01:25 AM
  3. Help fs2004 fps help help help help help help help help
    By enginotrom in forum FS2004
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 03-04-2011, 06:06 AM
  4. Need Help With Beechcraft Baron 58
    By downeaster in forum FS2004
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 09-11-2007, 07:43 PM
  5. Beechcraft Baron airspeed gauge
    By zfehr in forum FS2002
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 08-26-2002, 07:53 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules