Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: We have a problem - Help please

  1. Today, 05:16 AM #1
    Calypso
    Calypso is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    3

    Default We have a problem - Help please

    Hi everyone. It's been a while.
    As an old FS fan (1982)!, I do most of my flying in Europe.
    Decided to fly in the US today and came across this problem.

    ILS approach to KSFO RW 28R in and old Boeing 737 200 (CS).
    Lined up nicely for the approach at 4000 feet. Localiser active Glide slope acquired nicely.
    As I approached the airport, I saw that although my ILS indicator and map showed me perfectly lined up, the runway was askew!

    In all my years of flying in FS, I don't think I've ever come across this before.

    Any ideas, suggestions please. (FSX Steam Edition)
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: USA.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 198.2 KB  ID: 226333  
    Last edited by Calypso; Today at 05:22 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Help fs2004 fps help help help help help help help help
    By enginotrom in forum FS2004
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 03-04-2011, 06:06 AM
  2. FSX vs FS9: Have we lost more than we've gained?
    By FearlessTower in forum FS2004
    Replies: 27
    Last Post: 11-09-2006, 11:01 PM
  3. We all posted what we want in fs10, lets hear what we think will be in fs10.
    By khaliah in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-29-2005, 01:18 PM
  4. if we use charts, why do we have map lights?
    By Falcon_20_Freight_Dog in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 11-26-2002, 09:16 PM
  5. oK we have a Goose, and we have a Mallard........
    By tailboom in forum FS2002
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 08-22-2002, 01:40 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules