So my current computer specs are
CPU: Intel I5 quad core 4460 @ 3.2ghz
GPU: Nvidia Geforce 750ti
Memory: 12GB
HD: 1TB SDD + 2TB HDD

I can run P3D v4 on medium settings and be happy. I get around 25FPS at KLAX with ORBX scenery and in a PMDG plane. I would really like to try and boost my FPS a little if I can and was wondering if you think upgrading my CPU or GPU would be better and what I should get.


So any suggestions?

Thanks