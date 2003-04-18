Movie suggestion
Chain Lightning, a black-and-white 1950 Humphrey Bogart film about a down-on-his-luck ex-WWII bomber pilot who gets a job test piloting an experimental Air Force jet (on HBO/HBO Max). A suspension of disbelief is required for the hokey "special" effects, but if you can see your way past them, you might enjoy this one. Break out the popcorn and let it rip.
