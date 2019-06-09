After the Sim 4 update, I tried a couple of flights. Most worked OK. However on the C172 I was using the Working Title G1000 improvement mod. The version I had was not quite current, version 3.5 . And the update broke the G1000. The Autopilot and the MFS maps both were not working. I removed the mod from the community folder, and tried again with the default G1000. It worked better but I was still seeing some strange behavior when trying to use NAV to go to the planned destination. I followed the linkage to Github to where the Working Title stuff is located. The newer version is 3.7 for the G1000. I downloaded and installed that. It seems to be working much better now.

