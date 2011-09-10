Thread: Bridges under water/Looking like Dams

This is my big gripe, a lot of bridges with parts under water (where the traffic is, lol) and then a lot of them looking like a dam.
Attaching an example of the Matthews Bridge in Jacksonville, FL.
I've noticed this too. Ruins a many nice screen shots when you have to hide Asobo's flaws. I'm seriously concidering going back to P3D For a while...this is really not funny anymore with Asobo, and they don't fix what they break.
