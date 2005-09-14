Thread: Crosswinds fix??

It was I, here it is again:
If your plane veers off the runway in the slightest crosswind and won’t turn back even with full rudder, this fix may work for you.
It’s a formula for reducing the crosswind effect and increasing the rudder authority on any aircraft.
I’ve tested the formula on the DA40, C172 and DR400 so far and can take off, fly a circuit, land and taxi them all in a 20 knot crosswind.
This fix requires a few edits of the flight_model.cfg file with Windows 10 Notepad and Calculator, that’s all:
Open your chosen aircraft’s flight_model.cfg file with Notepad and scroll down to the [AERODYNAMICS] section.
Look for the side_force group of entries, there will be four in total:
side_force_slip_angle = -2.12726
side_force_roll_rate = 0.25450
side_force_yaw_rate = 3.09566
side_force_delta_rudder = -1.79189
Copy the value for the first entry, e.g. -2.12726, and paste it into Calculator. Now divide by 4. Copy the result and paste it back into your flight_model.cfg like so:
side_force_slip_angle = -0.531815 ; -2.12726
The ; between the two values is there to retain the original value while making it inactive.
Repeat this process for the other three values.
Now look for the yaw_moment group of entries, there will be eight in total but we’re only editing two of them:
yaw_moment_yaw_damping = -16.27597
yaw_moment_delta_rudder = 0.64763
Copy and paste the yaw_damping value into Calculator and divide by 2:
yaw_moment_yaw_damping = -8.137985 ; -16.27597
Copy and paste the delta_rudder value into Calculator and multiply by 2:
yaw_moment_delta_rudder = 1.29526 ; 0.64763
Save the flight_model.cfg file and enjoy the improved ground handling, adverse yaw and sideslip!
This formula can be applied to any aircraft with a flight_model.cfg file.
